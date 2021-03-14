



Cristiano Ronaldo has declared his commitment to Juventus.

There’s been talk of Ronaldo seeking a return to Real Madrid.

He broke his silence with a cryptic post on social media.

“More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet…

“True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.”





He continued: “It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory… and so do I!

“History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success.”