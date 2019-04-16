<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Juventus have been preparing today ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Ajax at the Allianz Stadium tonight.

The first leg finished 1-1 in Amsterdam and Juve are looking for a convincing victory to send them through to the semi-finals.

The 34-year-old has sent a boost to Juve ahead of the clash on Instagram.

Ready 👍👍👍 let’s go,” he posted.

Ronaldo could be pivotal to the club’s chances, however, with the Portuguese forward responsible for the second leg dramatics in the last round as Juve overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 on the night, Cristiano scoring a hat-trick.