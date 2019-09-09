<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo heaped praise upon Ismael Bennacer last season prior to his move to AC Milan, a report claims.

The Algeria international moved to the Rossoneri from Empoli in a deal worth €16million plus €2m in potential bonuses, becoming the fourth official signing of the summer.

Bennacer starred at the recent African Cup of Nations over the summer, helping them win the competition thanks to a 1-0 victory against Senegal in the final.

He was even named the Player of the Tournament after a hugely impressive campaign, something which already made the €16m fee paid look like a potential bargain.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been shy of showing his praise for the 21-year-old in the past.

Juve beat Empoli 2-1 in October 27th 2018, and according to Milannews .it he told close friends after the game: “I was really impressed by Empoli’s number 10 (Bennacer).

“He can become a champion in the near future.”