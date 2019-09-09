Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo heaped praise upon Ismael Bennacer last season prior to his move to AC Milan, a report claims.
The Algeria international moved to the Rossoneri from Empoli in a deal worth €16million plus €2m in potential bonuses, becoming the fourth official signing of the summer.
Bennacer starred at the recent African Cup of Nations over the summer, helping them win the competition thanks to a 1-0 victory against Senegal in the final.
He was even named the Player of the Tournament after a hugely impressive campaign, something which already made the €16m fee paid look like a potential bargain.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been shy of showing his praise for the 21-year-old in the past.
Juve beat Empoli 2-1 in October 27th 2018, and according to Milannews .it he told close friends after the game: “I was really impressed by Empoli’s number 10 (Bennacer).
“He can become a champion in the near future.”