Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not expect to become a coach after he retires, but is not ready to rule it out entirely.

The Portugal international is still going strong at 34 years, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances for Juventus this season.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said in August that he does not know when he will bring an end to his playing career, saying he could either retire at the end of the season or keep going past his 40th birthday.

“Right now, I’m not interested in becoming a coach, but maybe one day I will be bored and I will feel like it,” he told DAZN Italy. “Never say never,” he added.

“If I became a coach, I would be a motivator, the coach must pass on his passion and talent to the team. For example, I like to have fun, dribble, shoot, score goals, I should be able to pass this on to the team.”