Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly neither tired of making the headlines nor breaking records.

The former Real Madrid ace has flagged off history making achievements in the new decade 2020 hitting a massive 200 million followers on Instagram.

American singer, songwriter, actress and television producer Selena Marie Gomez, his closet rival and the one he overthrew to become ‘King of social media’ back in October 2018, is some 32million follows away from reaching Cristiano.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo makes staggering $47.8million dollars per year from paid-instagram posts.

He will be looking to continue his free-scoring form when Juventus hosts Fiorentina on Sunday after a disappointing result last time out.





Ronaldo has scored 33 goals in all competitions for club and country this campaign and would be looking to increase his tally come Sunday.

Some have predicted that the rise and rise of the Portugal international is bound to continue and he has a finger in virtually every pie thus making him a regular item on social media.

Only recently the former Manchester United ace hinted that he might venture into movies when he parts ways with the round leather game.

But the parting ways with the round leather game some also say will not be come soon for Ronaldo who continues to dazzle his followers both on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo has so far made 2,752 posts followed by 200 million people but follows 434 people.