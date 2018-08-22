Cristiano Ronaldo has laughed off the assertion that he is “obsessed” by fashion but he does pay attention to the little details that can make him look better.

The Portugal superstar, who signed for Juventus this summer from Real Madrid, has various clothing brands covering everything from underwear to denim, but though he says that small details are important, he is not overly concerned by how he looks.

Speaking on his unveiling as DAZN’s Global Ambassador, he was asked if he especially likes to get dressed up for big events.

“Not really. I don’t believe I’m obsessed by looking good. I look good because I am,” the 33-year-old said, laughing, before adding, “I’m joking!”

“I think everything’s important to look good, to smell good. You know, it’s not just women.

“The ladies like to see you dressed well – my girlfriend likes it, my mum, my sisters, everyone around me likes seeing people smartly dressed.

“Men or women, it’s part of our culture. So it’s good. It’s not an obsession, but a detail here or a detail there makes the difference in my opinion.”

Ronaldo, meanwhile, admitted that Juventus’ fans played a huge part in luring him to Turin after nine years in the Spanish capital, where he enjoyed Champions League success on four occasions.

It was an overhead kick against the Serie A champions that acted as a catalyst for him to move to Italy in the summer, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner impressed by how his strike was greeted by the Juve fans.

Furthermore, he also lifted the lid on his hopes that his son, Cristiano Jr., might one day follow in his footsteps and become a professional footballer .

“He has a good body, he’s fast, he has skills, he can shoot, but as you know he’s going to make his decision and he’s so young, I’m not going to pressure him. But that is of course a dream, to see my boy a football player,” he admitted.

Ronaldo made his competitive debut for Juventus in a Serie A clash with Chievo last Saturday, in which his side claimed a dramatic 3-2 success.