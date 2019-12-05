<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has laughed off claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘finished’ after the Portuguese superstar was snubbed for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

The 34-year-old forward’s nemesis Lionel Messi scooped the honor for a record-sixth time at the gala in Paris of which the former was absent.

The Portuguese forward was voted as the third-best player in the world at Monday’s event.

Despite being shortlisted to compete for world football’s most coveted award presented by France Football, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace decided against attending the gala.

Instead, he turned up at the Gran Gala del Calcio in Milan to pick up his Serie A player of the year award while featuring in the competition’s best XI for last season.

But despite missing out on winning the award, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici still retained that the Portuguese striker’s best is far from over.

“Ronaldo had a knee problem that didn’t allow him to perform at his best, but now he’s coming back stronger than before.”

Regarding his Ballon d’Or snub, Paratici added: “For me, Ronaldo also deserved it last season, where he scored [13] goals in the Champions League, many of which were decisive.

“Ronaldo also deserved the Ballon d’Or this season. He is a competitive animal. We have made a good investment with him, he has improved all of us.

“We must accept his hunger, it is what distinguishes him from others. Will he remain with Juventus? Of course.”