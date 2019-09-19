<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied suggestions he tried to offend Atlético Madrid’s supporters with a hand gesture during Wednesday’s Champions League group stage clash.

Atlético came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano thanks to a late equaliser from Héctor Herrera.

And after missing a chance in the dying minutes, Ronaldo appeared to make a gesture towards the Rojiblancos supporters behind the goal which, in Italian, means to be afraid or scared.

Many onlookers believed it to be a reference to the 34-year-old’s brilliant scoring record against Diego Simeone’s side.

However, while passing through the mixed zone after the game, the Portuguese clarified his actual intent.

“Learn, you have to learn,” he told a reporter in Spanish.

It’s not the first time a gesture has caused controversy in a match between Juventus and Atlético.

After the Bianconeri came from behind to knock Atleti out of the Champions League in last season’s round of 16 second leg, Ronaldo celebrated his winning goal by mocking Simeone’s ‘cojones’ celebration from the first leg.

“I’m sure Cristiano made the gesture with the same intention I did, with his people,” said Simeone at the time.