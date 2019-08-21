<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo is uncertain when he will stop playing, but the Juventus star said it could be as soon as next year.

Express UK and Fox News Asia report that the superstar remains unsure when he will retire, saying it could be as soon as next year or he could play into his 40s.

“The 34-year-old revealed his thoughts about retirement when speaking to Portuguese channel TV1, although he did admit he could continue playing past 40,” the two mediums had reported.

Ronaldo has continued to star after joining Juve last year, scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions and helping the Italian giants win another Serie A title in 2018-19.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is uncertain when he will stop playing, although the star forward said it may not be far away.

“I don’t think about that,” Ronaldo told TVI on Tuesday.

“Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41.

“I don’t know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment.

“The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it,” he is quoted to have said.