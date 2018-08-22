Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his son, Cristiano Jr, has inherited his competitive nature and hopes to see him follow in his footsteps by becoming a football player.

The eight-year-old has attracted plenty of attention already with some impressive free-kicks and tricks that Ronaldo often posts on social media, showing that the youngster has been heavily influenced by the global icon’s style.

And the Juventus star believes his eldest child will continue to follow in his example as he has the same motivation.

“He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn’t like to lose,” Ronaldo said on his unveiling as DAZN’s Global Ambassador.

“He will be like me I am sure, 100 per cent. I hope that with my experience with my motivation, my goals, I can teach him some stuff, but you know he is going to be whatever he wants.

“I’m always going to support him, but of course I want Cristiano to be a football player because I think he has that drive.

“He has a good body, he’s fast, he has skills, he can shoot, but as you know he’s going to make his decision and he’s so young, I’m not going to pressure him. But that is of course a dream, to see my boy a football player.”

Ronaldo has started a new chapter in his own career this season by joining Juventus from Real Madrid, after a magnificent nine-year spell in the Spanish capital.

Although he has ditched the classic all-white jersey for one with black stripes, the 33-year-old has held on to his favourite shirt number to preserve his iconic CR7 nickname.

And the former Manchester United star was happy to receive the No.7 from Juan Cuadrado after a brief chat with the Colombian winger.

“Of course, you know it’s my favourite number,” he said. “I spoke with the club at the beginning and of course I spoke to Cuadrado because he was No.7. He said: ‘It will be a pleasure for me to give you my No.7, my shirt.’

“So it was good. I’m surprised by the good way [it went] because the club helped me and Cuadrado accepted it very well, so I’m really glad to continue with my No.7.”