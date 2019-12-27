<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed winning Euro 2016 with Portugal is the trophy that means the most to him in his illustrious career.

The 34-year-old captained his country to their first ever piece of silverware after defeating France 1-0 in the final.

Speaking to DAZN, the Juventus forward discussed what international glory meant to him.

“The European Championship with Portugal was the most meaningful trophy I have won so far. It is was an incredible and unforgettable night: I cried, laughed, suffered, screamed, got drunk.

“During that game, I cried so much that I was dehydrated.”

It’s widely known that Ronaldo doesn’t drink alcohol and he went on to explain he did so because it was ‘the most important trophy ever.’

“I cried so much that I was dehydrated after the game, I drank a glass of champagne and immediately remembered that I never drink.

“But the day was so special, it was the most important trophy of all time.”

It was an emotional night for Ronaldo who had to be substituted before the half hour mark.

He injured his knee after a clash with Dimitri Payet and despite trying to solider on, his tournament was over.

That wasn’t the end of his evening however as he barked orders from the touchline to urge his team on.

His passion on the touchline led many to question if ‘CR7’ could be a top manager in the future.

However, the man himself says he has no intention of stepping into coaching when he hangs up his boots.

“I am not interested in becoming a coach. But maybe someday I’m bored and never want to say never.”

The current focus of the former Real Madrid man is to win the Champions League with a third different club.

Ronaldo has won a slew of trophies in his career and he says the ultimate goal is to keep winning the top honours.

Goal quoted Ronaldo as saying, “Compared to the age of 18, everything really changed. At that time, when I started playing football, I saw it differently: it was a more naive, more spontaneous magical passion.

“Today I have the same great motivation to play. I’m happy to play football, but now the priorities are different: you have to win, win trophies and always be on top.

“At that time I had no such pressures, I was thinking of having fun!”