



The agent of Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tested the waters with Real Madrid over a stunning return to the Spanish capital.

The 36-year-old’s future at Juventus has been called into question this week in the wake of yet another early Champions League exit.

Although Ronaldo still has another season left on his contract in Turin, a potential departure this summer isn’t out of the question, particularly given his astronomic salary.

A report in El Chiringuito, since backed up by MARCA, claims that his agent Jorge Mendes held informal talks with Los Blancos about a move.

Mendes was apparently keen to feel Real out and determine whether or not a transfer could be a possibility.





The story states that Ronaldo does miss his former club, who are also well aware that they haven’t quite hit the same heights since he left in 2018.

It is also a situation which the building blocks were put in place for a year ago, when the forward returned to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time since leaving to attend the final game before the continental lockdown.

Internally, he has also acknowledged that the decision to exit may not have been the wisest and is now strongly considering a comeback in LaLiga.

While it is stressed that as things stand, it is a situation that remains more of a dream than close to reality, movement is expected on this front in the coming weeks.