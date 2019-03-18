



Cristiano Ronaldo faces an improper conduct charge from UEFA before Juventus resume their bid for Champions League glory against Ajax next month.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a second-leg hat-trick as Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 to progress to the quarter-finals, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit in Turin.

Ronaldo celebrated the feat with a groin-thrusting celebration, apparently in response to Atleti boss Diego Simeone grabbing his crotch when his team took control of the first fixture between the teams at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone was handed the same charge before being hit with a €20,000 fine, though he avoided a touchline ban.

Omnisport understands Ronaldo is similarly unlikely to receive a suspension for the first leg of Juve’s showdown with Ajax in Amsterdam on April 10.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will learn his fate after the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body meet this Thursday, March 21.