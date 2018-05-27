Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested his record in the Champions League is so good that UEFA should name the trophy after him.

The 33-year-old helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday night to win his fifth Champions League title – more than any other player.

While he did not find the net against Liverpool, Ronaldo has scored more goals – 120 – in the competition than any other player in history.

Asked if he was disappointed not to score in this season’s final, Ronaldo replied: “Who’s disappointed?

“Perhaps they need to change the name of the Champions League to the CR7 Champions League.

“Who has the most titles and who has the most goals?”

However, Ronaldo suggested immediately after Real’s third successive Champions League title that his time at the Bernabeu may be coming to an end, telling BeIN Sports Spain he would reveal his future plans “in the next few days”.