<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cristiano Ronaldo is too old to join Bayern Munich, according to the German club’s president Herbert Hainer.

The 35-year-old, who has scored 22 goals for Juventus this season, has been linked with a move to Bayern in the past.

But the German champions have now distanced themselves from a potential deal. ‘Of course there are a lot of names in the press, which is understandable,’ Hainer told PNP.





‘Ronaldo is a bit too old for us. ‘Leroy Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is also known. Now you have to see how he will come back after his injury.

‘According to my information he is now starting to train again but is not yet back in team training. ‘However, it can be assumed that we will prepare the team not only for the next season but for the future I don’t just mean the German championship, because we want to win the Champions League again.’