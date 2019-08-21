<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed the advice he has given his nine-year-old son, who wants to emulate his success.

Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr, is eager to follow in his superstar dad’s steps as a footballer.

The youngster has already been impressed since moving with his father to Italy, where he has played with the Juventus youth team.

He has even scored four on his debut for the Under-9 squad and wears his dad’s iconic No.7 when playing.

“When he saw my place, he could not believe that I had lived there. He asked me: ‘But have you really been here?’ Now it’s all easy, the houses, the car and everything.

“But to become a great footballer you can’t think that everything falls from the sky.

“It’s not the talent that reaches you, you have to grab it.

“You have to work hard and that’s what I’m trying to make him understand,” Ronaldo said in an interview with TV1.