The Federal High Court in Abuja has strike out the corruption cases filed by the EFCC and the ICPC against the Nigeria Football Federation and its top officials.

The NFF has been under investigation for fraud related to sponsorship money meant for the development of football according to country’s anti-corruption agency, EFCC and the ICPC has also filed cases of laundering against some top officials of the football federation.

However, speaking to newsmen after Tuesday verdict, counsel to the NFF, Barrister Mohammed Katu said the NFF has been discharged and acquitted, since both anti-graft agencies have withdrawn their cases.

As reported earlier on this platform, the investigation comes on the back of a separate case brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and one by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).

“The inquiry is focusing on money generated from the NFF’s official sponsors, domestic league’s television sponsorship and payments from a former kit supplier for all the national teams.

“It also focus on funds provided by federal and state government for friendly matches involving the Super Eagles and the misappropriation of about US$2.7 million from the Financial Assistance Programme of football’s world governing body, Fifa.”

In the court today was the representative of the Attorney general of the federation, NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, LMC Boss Shehu Dikko amongst others.