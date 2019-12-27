<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, ordered the remand of three men, Bala Muhammand, 35, Abdulmumin Suleiman, 47, and Abubakar Sani, 25, in custody for alleged armed robbery and possession of a gun.

The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustlers and illegal possession of prohibited firearms.

The chief magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, who did not take their pleas, ordered that they should be kept in Kano correctional facility, pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

He adjourned the matter until Jan. 14, 2020 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometimes between 2015 and 2019 on the Kano-Zaria highway.

Lale alleged that the defendants criminally conspired with Dan Baba, among others now at large to commit the offence.

He said the alleged hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK47 riffle, cutlasses, and cudgels, attacked motorists and passengers on the Kano-Zaria road and robbed them of valuables includig phones and money.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 97, 6 (a)(b)(c) and 3 of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act Cap. Rill LFN 2004, as amended and Section 273 of the Penal Code.