Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has been caught with an “altered” passport in Paraguay, the country’s Interior Ministry has confirmed. The star, along with his brother, is now being held by police at a hotel in Asuncion.

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho, who was arrested on suspicion of entering Paraguay on a fake passport, was ordered held in pretrial detention, a judge in Asuncion confirmed Saturday.


The two-time world player of the year and his brother, who was detained with him, had spent the night in jail.

The pair appeared Saturday morning before a judge, who ordered later that they remain in custody.

