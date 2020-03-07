Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho, who was arrested on suspicion of entering Paraguay on a fake passport, was ordered held in pretrial detention, a judge in Asuncion confirmed Saturday.
The two-time world player of the year and his brother, who was detained with him, had spent the night in jail.
The pair appeared Saturday morning before a judge, who ordered later that they remain in custody.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]