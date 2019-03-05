



Justice Peter Affen of an FCT High Court fixed then April 30, for hearing of a motion for amendment of charge filed against three officials of three officials of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) accused of misappropriating 9.5 million Dollars FIFA grant.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Oct.18,2018, charged Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance; Reagan Zaka, Cashier; and Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department with five counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

Justice Affen fixed the date after defence counsel, Festuc Ukpe, told the court that he was only served the motion for amendment on Monday by thr EFCC counsel Mr Steve Odiase.

Ukpe prayed the court to allow him go through the motion to reply on points of law.

NAN reports that the EFCC accused the three defendants conspired between Jan. 8, 2015 and Jan. 26, 2015 to commit the offences, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

The commission alleged that Andekin was entrusted with money meant for the development of football in Nigeria, a grant from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The prosecution counsel said that Andekin, however, fraudulently diverted 1.3 million dollars from the NFF domiciliary account with Zenith Bank, an act that was contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code.

The commission also alleged that Zaka on his part, fraudulently diverted 7. 2 million Dollar grant from FIFA for development of football in Nigeria while Mamza diverted 2. 3 million dollars.

The defendants had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.