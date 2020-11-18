Five countries have so far qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the conclusion of matchday four fixtures on Tuesday.

The countries are Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Mali and Tunisia.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) disclosed this in a post via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.





Tunisia booked a place at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after playing a 1-1 draw with Tanzania on Tuesday, while Mali defeated Namibia 2-1 on Tuesday.

Algeria secured their ticket after playing a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe on Monday, while Senegal won Guinea-Bissau 1-0 on Sunday.

Cameroon have an automatic spot as hosts.

“Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Mali, Tunisia.

“19 spots still up for grabs in the last two matchdays,” CAF tweeted.