<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Diego Costa has suffered an ankle injury playing for Atletico Madrid in a post-season friendly.

Spain striker Costa was making his return for Atleti in a friendly against Beitar Jerusalem on Tuesday, having missed the latter part of the La Liga season through suspension.

But it was not a happy return for the 30-year-old as he sprained his left ankle in the first half of the 2-1 defeat in Jerusalem, and left the field on a stretcher.

Atletico says initial tests showed no bone damage in the striker’s ankle, reports ESPN. More tests will be conducted after the team returns to Madrid to assess any possible ligament damage.

The setback was the latest for Costa in a season marred by injuries and lacklustre performances, although Atletico finished second in La Liga, 11 points behind champions Barcelona.

Atletico’s goal in the friendly was scored by Antoine Griezmann in his last match for the Spanish club. The France forward has decided to leave Atletico but is yet to announce his new club for next season – although he has been heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona.