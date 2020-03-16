<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Italy coach Roberto Mancini discussed the upcoming European Championship and the Coronavirus emergency in an interview during the Italian TV show ‘90 Minuto’ hosted by Italian broadcaster RaiSport.

“On Tuesday we’ll know better, even how this season will end, and if they decide to postpone the European Championship, then we can finish this season, or not. So, on Tuesday we can talk about this.”

The former Inter and Manchester City coach then discussed how he’d react if the European Championship was postponed to next year.

“I adapt to everything, because the most important thing is to protect health, we can’t lose human lives, our grandparents. We would have won this year, we’ll win next year.”

Mancini then discussed the Coronavirus emergency and how it’s affecting everyone.

“We did not expect such a crazy thing. The important thing is that we did it, before the others, and we hope that all this can end soon. I understand that the guys are struggling to stay at home, easier for the old people… But it’s been a difficult week, we must try to do it.”





The Italy coach then discussed how the players are training and the hope that people have that the situation will improve soon.

“We’re training at home, the hope is that things will improve. I can imagine how people who have lost loved ones in recent weeks have felt. I think when we start all over again it’ll be better because we’ll find freedom and come back and watch the games. When it’s all over, everything will be nicer and we’ll be able to do something more too. These dramatic situations make you better, I hope so.”

The Coronavirus contagion has hit Italy harder than any other country in Europe, forcing the Italian government to call for a total lockdown in order to slow the spread of the virus. Serie A, like many other top leagues around Europe, has been postponed, with it being considered unsafe to play games behind closed doors still. UEFA has called for a meeting with 55 football federations on Tuesday in order to discuss the next steps.