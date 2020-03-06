<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





UEFA on Thursday confirmed that two of next week’s Champions League and Europa League matches will be played behind closed doors as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie between Valencia and Atalanta in Spain on Tuesday is one of the affected ties, while Inter Milan’s Europa League home clash against Getafe on Thursday, will be the second to be played without spectators in attendance.

Inter Milan and Atalanta are both northern Italian clubs, a region that has been among the most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.





“Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities in Italy and Spain respectively, and related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, the following upcoming UEFA club competition matches will go ahead next week as scheduled, but will be played behind closed doors:

“Champions League last 16 second leg between Valencia and Atalanta.

“Europa League last 16 first-leg between Inter Milan and Getafe.

“The Youth League games for next week in Italy will also be played behind closed doors.

“Further update regarding our other competition games will be published on UEFA’s official website in due course,” a statement on UEFA’s official website read.