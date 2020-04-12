<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber has revealed that fighting the coronavirus was one of the toughest things he has had to do.

The 46-year-old tested positive for coronavirus on March 29 and has since spent time in intensive care, where he was fighting for his life.

“I am now starting to feel like myself again and my health is improving one day at a time.” Rustu told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“My body was weak and I had to endure tough treatment but now I am on the road to recovery and I have God to thank for that.”





The ex-Turkey international also sent a message of support to the Italian population, a country that has been one of the most affected.

“I hope that soon they will have left this tragedy behind them and that they will recover quickly from this,” he went on.

“All my heart and my Turkish compatriots are with them.”

During his 24-year career, Rustu played for Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Barcelona and also won 120 caps for Turkey.