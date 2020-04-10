<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed delight to be back in training with his Bundesliga club Mainz after an enforced break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

German authorities allowed clubs back in training on Monday, amid tight biosafety measures and strict conditions.

And commenting on getting back to the pitch, Awoniyi who is on loan from Liverpool, revealed his admiration on the level of organization shown in Germany and Mainz to keep players safe while on the training pitch.

“The Germans have always been professional and the training have been more like passing drills,” Awoniyi told Omasports.

“We are keeping social distance, nobody is touching the other and everything is under strict conditions. The monitoring is strict, and those drills don’t need contacts.

“It feels good because we all can feel the ball again, and everyone can be safe at the end, which is the most important for us.





“Everyone has been indoor for a while and it’s same everywhere in the world. We have to follow the instructions we are given. From my team, the way everything is being conducted has shown how Germans are and professional they are as a club.

“It was a good training session for everyone. I can’t believe we can play football without contact.”

The 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets added: “I give kudos to my team with the way it’s being managed. We are happy about it but we will be more glad when everything comes back to normal, when the whole virus is gone and I pray everything returns to normal for everyone.

“Kudos to the medical staff and for us, we have to stay safe at home and on the pitch, but it feels good to touch the ball again. I hope everything will be back to normal for everyone at the end.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the Bundesliga have proposed to resume the league (Behind closed doors) in May and to end the season in June 2020.