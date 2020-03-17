<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





All professional football in Russia has been postponed until April 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) announced the decision following an executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

It comes after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country reached 93.





An RFU statement on Tuesday said all matches under their control between March 17 and April 10 would be suspended.

These include the Russian Premier League, the Russian Cup and regional divisions.

League leaders Zenit had been due to face CSKA Moscow away from home on Sunday.

They are nine points clear at the top of the table after 22 rounds of matches.