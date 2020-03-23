<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has spoken of coming through being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Arteta is now clear of the virus after his positive test saw the Premier League shut down almost fortnight ago.

He told La Sexta: “I feel well, recovered. It took three or four days to start feeling better with energy and leaving the symptoms behind.





“It was all fast. They told me that the president of Olympiacos had tested positive. I told them that I was not well and we had a game against Manchester City. I took the test on Wednesday and I was diagnosed on Friday.”

Arteta, meanwhile, admits he’s proud to be manager of Arsenal.

He added: “I was lucky to play here and be a captain and they gave me the opportunity to be a coach.”