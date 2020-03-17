<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Galatasaray star Radamel Falcao and former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba have backed Trabzonspor midfielder John Obi Mikel after he called for the suspension of the Super Lig campaign due to coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel took to social media over the weekend to express his displeasure with the continuation of the football leagues in Turkey despite the spread of Covid-19 across Europe, and the world at large.

The former Chelsea midfielder said he does not feel comfortable and does not want to play football during the global crisis.

“There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times,” Mikel wrote on Instagram.





In a show of solidarity, Drogba and Galatasaray striker Falcao commented on the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner’s post.

“Words of wisdom,” Drogba wrote. Falcao said; “You are right John. The life is more important than football.”

On Sunday, Mikel was an unused substitute as Trabzonspor settled for a 1-1 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir in their Super Lig fixture.

The 32-year-old moved to Turkey last summer on a free transfer after ending his brief stint at Middlesbrough, and he has played in 19 league matches so far this campaign.

Trabzonspor sit at the top of the Turkish top-flight standings with 53 points after 26 matches.