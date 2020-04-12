<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Super Eagles rising star Victor Osimhen is one of the hottest property in football transfer business in the coming summer window, with Lille FC of France slamming a price tag of £92.8million on him.

Osimhen, in 38 Ligue 1 games for Lille, scored 18 goals and this has attracted a lot of attention. Though Lille are keen to hold on to Osimhen, they would be ready to deal if any club can come up with the asking price.





Before the coronavirus worldwide sports lockdown, several top European clubs have been linked to the young striker. These include Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, following the financial crisis that has arisen because of the COVID-19 pandemic football, analysts are doubtful if any European club would spend big during the summer window.