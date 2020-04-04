<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has revealed she intends to take the same proposed pay cut as the club’s players, insisting “we are all in this together” during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following a meeting between all 20 clubs on Friday, it was confirmed that matches will not resume at the beginning of May and that the season will only restart when it safe to do so.

Premier League clubs will also consult with players over a possible 30 per cent wage cut during the current suspension.

Brady, writing in her weekly column in The Sun, said: “We all want to work with our players to come to a mutual agreement to do something that works for the long-term good of the club, but also that is fair and reasonable.

“Our players are more than just our employees.





“All the hopes, dreams and expectations of the supporters lay on their shoulders – and they want to get back playing the games as much as we all want to watch them.

“This is not an easy time for anyone and we are not immune to the fact this will affect each of them differently.

“I wish there was another way but, without income and matches, there really isn’t. I for one will take the same cut as they will, after all we are all in this together.”

Brady had previously drawn criticism from certain sections of the game after suggesting the Premier League season should be declared null and void if it could not be completed.

She later clarified those comments, insisting that West Ham and all the other Premier League clubs were committed to finishing the current campaign.