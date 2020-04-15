<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach of Nigeria’s U19 women national team Moses Aduku has stated that Nigeria’s Falconet world cup qualification will not be hindered by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Aduku speaking with newsmen said the task ahead is not lost on the players of the team and hope to get the team ready for the task of ensuring they achieve the objective of qualification while stressing that the team will not be hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.





“Every of the players that will be coming back to the camp when we resume, they know that we have a big task ahead of us but for the break.

”We are a strong nation and with that we will come back strong again. And this Corona virus will not be an hindrance to our success by God grace.”