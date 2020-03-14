Odion Ighalo talks his childhood watching Manchester United in Nigeria, his Deadline Day move and the Manchester derby

Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo hopes to be back playing football in three weeks after Premier League football was initially postponed until April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The overwhelming sentiment is that a return will not likely be before May, with a Premier League emergency meeting set to take place on Thursday to establish plans for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is already recovering from Covid-19 having tested positive on Thursday, a diagnosis which was the catalyst to the Premier League season’s suspension.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive for Covid-19, and is recovering well in isolation.

Ighalo on Saturday took to Twitter to deliver a hopeful message of a quick return.


“See you guys in 3 weeks, pls [sic] be safe,” said the 30-year-old.

The striker arrived at United on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in early February and was initially ineligible to play, having to self-isolate under the government’s precautionary procedures.

Ighalo has subsequently been in terrific form for United with four goals to his name, including a stunning strike against LASK in front of an empty stadium as the Red Devils ran out 5-0 winners in Austria in their final game being both domestic and European games were postponed.

As it stands, United sit fifth in the table and firmly in the hunt for a Champions League place, although it remains to be seen whether the current campaign will be concluded.

