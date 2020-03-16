<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Flying Eagles and Almeria defender Valentine Ozorwafor has lamented the pains of been under self isolation as a result the coronavirus outbreak.

Ozornwafor who joined Spanish second division club UD Almeria on a season loan deal from Galatasaray has been self isolating following the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus in Spain.

Spain’s government also confirmed on Saturday that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for the coronavirus.





Ozornwafor in a chat expressed sadness with the rate at which the virus has affected the game. “Things are in extreme stages of difficulty right now in Spain,” ”I just wish football can start again, I hope we can go out and do our normal business,’ the former Flying Eagles defender told said.

“To be honest, I couldn’t even get stuff at the Spanish Supermarket, I got there to discover everything has been bought, it’s really sad,” Two ministers of Sánchez’s Cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week.