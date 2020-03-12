<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, has stated that the football federation intends to minimize contacts with the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone later this month in Asaba.

And to this end, the NFF President Pinnick said the Football Federation has been in contacts with the Federal ministry of health and the center for disease control just to ensure that all safety precautions are explored ahead of the qualifiers.





“We’ve already started to interface with the Federal ministry of health and the disease control unit and we are talking. At the moment we have not monitored whether there is Corona virus in Sierra Leone.

“What we have done is we have already gotten a charter we are going to reduce the number of people that will fly with the Super Eagles. We want to reduce as many contacts as possible.”