



Nigeria Football Federation is set to carry out another test for Everton forward, Alex Iwobi, who tested positive for Conoravirus on arrival at Porto Novo ahead of Saturday’s AFCON qualifier against the Benin Republic.

The Nigerian was sent back to Lagos to isolate immediately after the result of the Covid-19 was revealed in the Super Eagles camp.





The player is already isolating in Lagos and he would undergo another test to confirm if it was just a ploy by the host to demoralise the Nigeria team.

The NFF said they won’t accept the Benin Republic test until a new confirmation is revealed in Lagos.

If he tests negative, he will be part of the Lesotho game.