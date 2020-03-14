<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has called on the managers of the Turkish league to join the bandwagon and suspend the league because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The call by the former Chelsea ace is not unconnected with the cancellation of matches in the five major leagues namely EPL, La liga, Seria A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga over the pandemic that has seen some players and coaches either quarantined or self-isolation.

The Trabzonspor midfielder is of the opinion that suspending the league will be the best way to go at a time when entire world has every hand on deck in the battle against the ravaging virus, confessing that he does not feel comfortable playing amidst on going uncertainties over Covid-19.

Unless authorities act in a matter of hours, scheduled matches including Trabzonspor versus Istanbul Basaksehir billed for Sunday will have to go on as planned with the Nigeria not in the mood to play.

He has posted on social media: “There is more to life than football.

“I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation.





“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.

“Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

Mikel’s message has garnered support from fellow members of the professional football ranks.

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao is another currently plying his trade in Turkey.

The 34-year-old frontman is part of the squad at Galatasaray, with the Istanbul-based giants due to take in a meeting with Besiktas on Sunday.

Falcao said when replying to Mikel’s post: “You are right John. Life is more important than football.”

It is however doubtful whether the authorities will suspend further matches beginning from Sunday as some matches have already been played on Saturday. In some of the matches played on Saturday, Denzispor beat Genclerbirlig by alone goal just as Alanyaspor verus Gaziantep ended also on a lone goal in favour of Alanyaspor.

About three matches are lined up on Sunday in the Turkish SÜPER LIG with other matches billed for Monday and Tuesday respectively. All major leagues have been put on hold till April 4th.