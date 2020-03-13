<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool have welcomed the decision to postpone the Premier League in an attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic, despite the uncertainty over what it could mean for their expected title win.

While the disease originated in China, there are now coronavirus hotspots across much of the rest of Asia and Europe.

The global death toll has passed 5,000, while the confirmed number of cases has surpassed 125,000.

At the last count, 798 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the UK and 10 had died. With Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi among those affected, it was announced on Friday morning that the Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL had collectively agreed to postpone professional football in England in response to the outbreak.

While the Premier League will be on hold until April 4 at the earliest, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK is expected to rise considerably over the next few weeks and further postponements are possible.

Depending on whether games can feasibly be rescheduled, it remains conceivable that the season could be called off altogether.

Though nothing has been decided, there is no guarantee that Liverpool would be awarded the Premier League title by default were the season cut short. Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently top of the table on 82 points and, though their nearest rivals have a game in hand, they are an enormous 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.





Nonetheless, Liverpool have backed the decision to postpone the league season and are taking a safety-first approach.

“Liverpool Football Club continues to implement the government’s advice on the coronavirus outbreak and welcomes today’s Premier League statement to postpone all games, including Premier League, FA Cup, academy and Women’s Super League fixtures, in the best interests of players, staff and supporters,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“The club has implemented its own precautions across its sites to minimise the spread of the coronavirus by minimising contact where practicable and reinforcing the official medical advice for everyone to take responsibility for excellent personal hygiene.”

Along with the Premier League, FA Cup, Football League and WSL, all UEFA competitions including the Champions League and Europa League have been postponed.

Though they were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid earlier this week, Liverpool’s league fixtures against Everton and Crystal Palace will be affected. Should the Premier League return on April 4, however, the Reds’ next game could be an away trip to face City at the Etihad.