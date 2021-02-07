



Worried about the safety of their players, Liverpool have decided to block Brazil and Portugal stars in the squad from taking part in the international week next month.

FIFA have announced that clubs will now be able to stop players from travelling to represent their national sides if it will require them to quarantine when they get back.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool will take up the chance to keep their trio of Alisson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino if they are called up by Brazil next month as well as Portugal’s Diogo Jota.





read also:Liverpool sign academy wonder kid from Derby County

Brazil and Argentina were set to call up all of their Premier League stars for next month’s internationals.

If players do travel to South America to play, they would miss two rounds of Premier League action (April 3 and April 10) as well as the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on April 6-7 and they would also be doubts for the return on April 13-14