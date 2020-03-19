<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ghana skipper Andre Ayew has expressed his sympathy for persons affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease, also known as Covid-19, has infected over 207,855 people around the world, including high-profile sportsmen, resulting in the suspension of most football competitions, including the English and Ghanaian national leagues, in a bid to control the spread of the disease.

The number of global deaths stands at 8648, with China and Italy among the most affected nations.

“As the world takes decisive steps to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus which is wreaking havoc to families, communities and nations, I want to urge you all to continue to adhere strictly to all the preventive advice to help stay healthy and also to help curb the spread of the pandemic,” Ayew posted in a social media message on Thursday.





“To fellow footballers, sports personalities, fans and families who have been affected, I wish to express my sympathies and I pray to Allah to comfort you and grant you healing mercies.

“To the frontline health workers who are working around the clock all over the world to assist those affected, keep doing your best for humanity.

“We love our game, we love our sports and we love our fans. But there is more to life than the beautiful game. So let us all continue to adhere to the safety protocols to be safe.

“Together, we will win this difficult match.

“Always remember that regularly washing hands with soap and under running water is the surest way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

In the UK where Ayew plays club football for Swansea City, 2626 persons have contracted the virus, with 60 deaths recorded.