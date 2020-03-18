<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kenyan government has banned the use of the country’s main stadia – Kasarani and Nyayo – for the next 30 days amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Kasarani is the biggest stadium in Kenya with a capacity of 65, 000 while Nyayo has a 45,000-seating capacity.

However, the Kenyan government has confirmed the two facilities will not be available for use for the next 30 days after the country registered a seventh coronavirus case.





“In compliance with the directives issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Covid-19, and follow up guidance by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Kenya hereby notifies our clients and the general public all our facilities at both Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium will remain closed for the next thirty [30] days from the day of this notice,” stated a letter from Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto, obtained by Goal.

Kasarani is used as the home ground of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) sides Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks, while AFC Leopards use Nyayo Stadium as their home venue for league matches.

The KPL is currently in a recess for the next three rounds of matches owing to the Covid-19 virus, with April 4 set as the tentative date to resume the action.