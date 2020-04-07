<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo and his Glasgow Rangers teammates have decided to defer their salary for three months, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The players reportedly agreed to do so in order to allow other staff to receive payment in their period of hardship as the Scottish club is struggling to generate income after football activities around Europe have been shut down.

The club confirmed the decision through their website on Monday and thanked the players for their understanding and cooperation.

“Senior players and staff were keen to ensure that no Rangers employee suffered financial hardship during this crisis,” a club statement said.





“All parties volunteered and wholeheartedly agreed to defer wages to ensure that fellow colleagues could continue to be paid their salaries in full.

“We are proud of the leadership and responsibility taken by senior members of staff, and acknowledge the positive impact that this will have on everyone at Rangers.” The club said.

Meanwhile, Rangers who are currently second on the log are without a chairman after Dave King stepped down from the role in March, stating that plans for fresh investment had been put on hold.