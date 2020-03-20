<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has revealed that the Super Eagles are in close contact in their WhatsApp group amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ezenwa was among the 24 players called up by Gernot Rohr for the country’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone, but the double-header fixture has been postponed indefinitely as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Many Super Eagles players ply their trade in European countries that have reported cases of Covid-19, but there is a group chat where they discuss their well-being.

With football activities in Nigeria ground to a halt, Ezenwa described his self-isolation period as a chance to bond with his family and revealed his plans to keep himself fit.

“I’m doing some personal trainings to keep myself fit because once they call off the suspension, I think the national team camp will be opened around that time, so I just have to continue what I know how to do best,” the Heartland goalkeeper told Goal.





“I also have to stay home and spend more time with my family because in this line of business, we always find ourselves on the road like three or four times in a week.

“So now, I have the opportunity to get closer to them and make them happy.

“Since the outbreak, everybody is trying to be careful with his health, but we do talk to one another, because we have a WhatsApp group, and we always chat to check on ourselves and know how we’re doing in our respective clubs.”

Nigeria finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and they have started their qualification campaign for next year’s tournament in Cameroon on a high.

They have won their first two games – against Benin and Lesotho, and they sit at the top of Group L with six points.