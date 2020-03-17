<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s U-17 women’s football team Flamingos have embarked on two weeks break after eliminating the hapless Guinea Syli Starlets from the FIFA U-17 World Cup African qualifiers in Lagos at the weekend on a 11-2 goals aggregate score.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had asked the players and officials of the Flamingos on Sunday to proceed on a two-week break before returning to Abuja camp next month ahead of May 1 to 3 first leg final round of the African qualifiers against arch-rival, Ghana Black Maidens in Accra.





Flamingos Acting Head Coach, Olowookere Bankole, confirmed that the players and officials have since embarked on a break, adding that the NFF will inform them when to return to camp as that will depend on whether the novel Coronavirus pandemic will allow sporting activities to continue.

“We have been told to embark on two weeks break, to resume on first week in April but this will depend on information on the Coronavirus”, Bankole revealed.

It will be recalled that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had recently announced the postponement of the double-header African qualifier matches earlier fixed for this March because of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.