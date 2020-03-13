<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gareth Southgate’s side were set for a double header at Wembley at the end of this month, as rumours over Euro 2020 also share the international limelight.

Italy has been one of Europe’s most affected countries, with the virus claiming over 1,000 lives as Italian citizens continue to endure their government’s lockdown period.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who has appeared for Italy at a senior level and could have been called up for Roberto Mancini’s side for the postponed fixture against England, has recently tested positive for the disease as one of over 15,000 cases in Italy.

Rugani confirmed on Twitter that he is recovering well, although his good news hasn’t deterred the FA, who have postponed both of England’s fixtures at Wembley as a precaution.

A statement from the Football Association stated: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus.”

The statement also confirmed that every FA competition, at men’s, women’s and youth levels have all been postponed until the same date.

After reports of players from multiple Premier League clubs putting themselves in self-isolation, as well as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta testing positive for the virus, the FA felt that they had no option but to postpone all fixtures.





“The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities,” the statement read. “Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action.

“However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate optionsto do so.”

Pre-match handshakes were banned in all of England’s top four divisions last week, as a first step of preventing the virus being passed between players.

However, the announcement of the government’s decision to move to the ‘delay’ phase of Boris Johnson’s COVID-19 plan, which takes effect from today, has seemingly had a major impact on games at both a domestic and international level.

The increased measures to tackle the virus may also have an effect on whether Euro 2020 will go ahead, with the competition set to host games in many countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom.

England’s national stadium was set to host the semi-finals and final of the this year’s European Championships, and Scotland’s Hampden Park was the other UK stadium chosen as a Euro 2020 venue.

However, UEFA may make the decision to postpone the tournament until the summer of 2021 in their emergency meeting on Tuesday, as the worldwide outbreak continues to sweep across Europe.

Italy’s current coronavirus situation could also have a major influence over the decisions made at Tuesday’s meeting between the governing body’s officials.

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome was another venue selected for the 16th edition of the competition, although playing games in Italy’s capital may now prove to be impossible.