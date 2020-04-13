<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





English football is targeting a return to action at the beginning of June.

ESPN reports that clubs in the EFL are working towards June 6th, although matches would be behind closed doors.

Only the Belarus Premier League is still in action, with the outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe.

While football in Italy and Spain remains suspended indefinitely, the authorities in Germany have allowed clubs in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 to return to training, ahead of plans for games to take place behind closed doors from early May.





A video conference of all 20 Premier League clubs is due to take place this Friday, in order to discuss a tentative schedule for the resumption of the league in the coming weeks.

However, the EFL which includes the Championship, League One and League Two, is working towards games being played from June 6, after an initial three-week mini pre-season starting May 16.