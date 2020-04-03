<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has joined the likes of Samuel Eto’o and Demba Ba in denouncing the remarks of two French medical practitioners who said on television the vaccine that could be effective in treating coronavirus should first be tested in Africa.

Professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht made the assertions on French TV channel LCI, and this did not go down well with the likes of Eto’o and Ba, who considered the comments racist.

Drogba joined in and hit out at the medical practitioners in a series of tweets calling African leaders to protect the continent’s image.





“It is inconceivable that we continue to accept this. Africa is not a laboratory,” the 42-year-old said.

“I strongly denounce these serious, racist and contemptuous remarks!

“Help us save lives in Africa and stop the spread of this virus which is destabilizing the whole world, instead of considering ourselves as guinea pigs.

“It’s absurd! African leaders have a responsibility to protect people from these heinous plots ”

The coronavirus has affected more than a million people worldwide with more than 53,000 deaths.