Bernard Gonzalez, the 60-year-old doctor at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, has died this Sunday.

He is believed to have committed suicide after being diagnosed for the coronavirus.

This was reported by Le Parisien, who added that his wife was also infected and that he left a letter behind explaining the links between his decision and the virus.

“I’m thinking of his family,” Arnaud Robinet, the mayor of Reims, told Le Parisien.

“He is collateral damage of COVID-19 because he had tested positive and was in quarantine.

“I know he left a letter explaining his act, but I don’t know its content.”

Jean-Pierre Caillo, the president of the club, also spoke of his shock.

“Words fail me,” he said.

“This pandemic has hit Reims in the heart and we’ve lost a great person and a great professional.

“This has shocked us.”

The club also put out a tweet expressing the sadness at the institution.