The FA Cup could be sacrificed for other competitions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The competition is up to the quarter-final stage at the moment with ties having been due to be played this weekend.

Leicester’s tie with Chelsea, Newcastle against Manchester City, Arsenal’s trip to Sheffield United and Norwich against Manchester United were all confirmed.

But there is now concern about when they can be completed and there are unlikely to be any real clues until next month at the earliest.





All football has been postponed up until April 4 but it is unlikely that any games will actually be played until well later than then.

The doubt now is when they will be played, if at all, and the FA Cup could well be sacrificed for other competitions.

Pundit Jermaine Jenas thinks getting rid of cup competitions could be the best way to go about things.

“We have to think smaller right now,” Jenas told the Football Daily Podcast.

“Get rid of this season’s cup competitions and finish the league when we can, even if it means moving the Euros to 2021.”