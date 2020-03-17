<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea have posted a video of winger Callum Hudson-Odoi completing a cycling workout after his positive coronavirus test last week.

A shirtless Hudson-Odoi can be seen cycling to music before smiling at the camera in a 16-second clip posted on Tuesday.

Chelsea added a comment praising the 19-year-old, saying he was looking strong.

Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 in a diagnosis confirmed on Friday, having first displayed cold-like symptoms on March 9.





The entire Chelsea squad, coaching staff and several backroom staff self-isolated as a result.

Hudson-Odoi tweeted a video promptly after his diagnosis saying he had “recovered” and was following health guidelines regarding his isolation.

He added: “Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a complete halt to major sport, including football in the top European leagues.